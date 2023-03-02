New Makurdi varsity VC assumes duty, promises teamwork

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, JoSTUM, former Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM, Prof. Isaac Itodo Thursday took over the reigns of leadership at the institution as the 7th Vice Chancellor, promising teamwork to build on the successes recorded by his predecessors.

Speaking shortly after receiving briefs from the management team of the university, Prof. Itodo acknowledged the enormous responsibility that comes with the position and urged the management team, staff and students of the university to support his administration to succeed.

Prof, Itodo said “for me the whole thing is about block building. I have a responsibility to add from the level others got to. The level of my addition to the building depends on how we cooperate in the building process to deliver on our mandate, because I cannot do it all alone.

“I must state that I am going to be a team player because that is what I have always been. If there is anything finance, the Burser takes full responsibility, if there is anything administration the Registrar takes full responsibility and if there is anything library, I’m not going to pretend that I know anything about library, the Librarian takes responsibility.

“I will not interfere in your areas of jurisdiction. I will be acting on what you bring to me and I will ask questions and if responses are not satisfactory and I need help from elsewhere, then we will seek that help so that we can get the needed result, that is an assurance.

“My responsibility here is to make sure and give you the support you need to deliver on your various mandates. I am not here to willfully or unwittingly begin to change things. Nobody does that and gets results.

“I will understudy the system and like I said, my role here is to give you support to deliver, it is not more than that. And if there are innovations please bring them to the table let’s discuss them so that large people will benefit from them.

“And we must also have a way of getting feedback response because sometimes you operate from the Vice Chancellor’s office and there is a gap or lacuna between you and those you think you are delivering to. It is a dangerous misgovernance, may it not happen to us.

“Let’s find a way of reaching out to the various units of the university to know whether they are getting the results or not; whether they are also happy with what we are doing. Otherwise, we won’t go anywhere because it is the people down there that do the work, not you and I. If they are not happy with what you are doing then we have failed because even if you have the best programme you won’t be able to deliver on them.

“On my part, I will make it possible for you to enjoy your responsibilities and do your work to the best of your ability. And I must assure you that I can work with anybody no matter your sensibility, as far as the university has found you worthy of participation here, I can work with you; unless there is a clear failure of delivery on your responsibilities, then I can begin to ask questions.

“Apart from the innovations that will come in for the research and then development, my major administrative responsibility is to organise the system in order to be able to reach our targets and then achieve the university’s priorities. So please and please give me your cooperation. I am just a call away from you.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor had received briefs from the management of the university who individually availed him detailed information about the institution.