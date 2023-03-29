New Governors Series: Bago, the three-term Rep member leaps into Niger govt house

Honourable Umar Mohammed Bago of the All Progressives Congress polled the highest number of votes to floor his opponents at the March 18 governorship election in Niger state.

The Minna-born politician is from the Masaba royal family of Bida and the Jantabo royal family of Lapai.

A certified management specialist, Bago ran in the 9th National Assembly, contesting for Speaker House of Representatives of Nigeria. He came second to Femi Gbajabiamila

In the March 18th governorship polls, he scored 46,9896 votes to emerge governor-elect defeating his closest rival, Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi who garnered 38,7476 votes.

Background

Mohammed Umaru Bago is the Governor-elect of Niger State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC. He is a third-term member of the House of Representatives for Chachanga Federal Constituency.

He was born in Minna, Niger State capital on 22nd February 1974 to parents of Nupe extraction.

His late father, Alhaji Muhammadu Mustapha (Barade Nupe), TECHNO was a member of the Masaba royal family of Bida and late mother, Hajia Aishat Mohammed, a member of the Jantabo royal family of Lapai.

His early education began at Marafa Primary School, Minna, where he obtained his first school leaving certificate in 1985, from where he proceeded to the famous Federal Government, College, Jos, where he obtained the West African School Certificate in 1991 with distinction.

Bago earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Usman Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto.

He also obtained several postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees, including a postgraduate diploma in management from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, in 2001; a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) in Economics from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, in 2003, and a Master’s degree in Finance from University of Calabar in 2005.

He also attended an Executive Programme at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom in 2014.

He is a certified management specialist with distinction in Time Management from London Graduate School(2020). He is also a recipient of Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) and Fellow of Humanity and Political Economy, African School of Diplomacy and International Relations, Abuja, in conjunction with ESTAM University Republic of Benin – 2021.

He is married to Hajiya Fatima and they are blessed with children