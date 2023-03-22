‘New dawn for Abia,’ ‘Obidients’ celebrate Otti’s victory

Following the declaration of Alex Otti as the winner of the Abia state governorship election, supporters of the Labour Party have swung into jubilation mood.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday, declared Otti, the candidate of the Labour Party winner of the March 18 governorship poll in Abia state after days of a political logjam.

Otti polled a total of 175, 467 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party who scored 88,529 votes.

Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, subsequently declared Otti the Governor-elect having polled the highest number of votes and satisfied all necessary conditions.

‘Obidients’, after the long-awaited announcement, took to social media to celebrate the victory.

@Frank_Hodgins: “Omo, massive congratulations to the good people of Abia state and Governor-Elect Alex Otti. That change needed to happen regardless of party affilation in Abia. If you’ve been to Abia you will understand this.”

@ajekpako_pikin: I am not from Abia but God knows how I have been waiting for Alex Otti’s win….It’s a new dawn for the people of Abia. Next is Enugu!!

@amchizzy: “Congratulations Ndi Abia…Congratulations Dr. Alex Otti. Abia State finally liberated from ndi oshi votes..”

@EnechukwuChibu4: We won!!! Congratulations to all the Abia Obidients. Alex Otti has emerged the winner.”

@Schororj: Alex Otti…………….Eluuuuuuuppppppp

@Ifeanyianeke: Abia state is finally free from PDP’s grip. 24 years of lackkluster leadership. Congrats to Alex Otti of Labour Party.