NEPC, ITC empower women-led businesses in Nigeria with visualisation skills

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) has successfully held a two-day workshop aimed at empowering women-led businesses in Nigeria with fundamental skills in visual communication using Canva.

The event, which took place at the Corinthia Villa Hotel & Suites, Garki 2, Abuja on the 22nd and 23rd of March, 2023, was part of the International Trade Centre (ITC) SheTrades Commonwealth+ project, financed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The workshop, according to a statement released to newsmen by the Deputy Director, Export Development and Incentives Department, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Jerusha Kuffon was organized as part of the SheTrades Nigeria Hub’s ongoing efforts to support women-led businesses in Nigeria and provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete effectively in the digital economy, targeted Nigerian women-led businesses across all sectors. The workshop aimed to support them in acquiring fundamental skills in visual communication, a key element in their enterprises’ competitiveness in the digital economy.

“The workshop covered topics such as creating quality digital assets using Canva, principles of good design for businesses, branding and brand strategy, and the importance of social media for businesses, including content strategy. Experienced facilitators, including Joanna Karolik, International E-Commerce and UX Consultant for ITC, provided hands-on training to the participants. Attendees were introduced to the Canva platform, where they learned to create and design digital assets such as logos, social media posts, brochures, and flyers.

“”Participants expressed their satisfaction with the workshop and its content, as they were able to acquire valuable skills and knowledge that will help them to improve their businesses’ competitiveness in the digital economy. The SheTrades Nigeria Hub is committed to empowering women-led businesses in Nigeria by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed. NEPC is actively engaging with private-sector partners and other business support organizations to create a supportive business ecosystem for women-led businesses in Nigeria.” She said.

Mrs. Nelly Osagie, National Secretary General of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program, a participant, expressed her appreciation for the workshop and said, “This workshop has been an eye-opener for me. I have learned so much about branding, design, and social media. I can’t wait to apply what I have learned to my business.” Dr. Jackie Ikeotuonye, another participant, also said that the workshop gave her the skills to create image designs and videos that she can share as part of efforts to digitally market her products.

The workshop is part of the SheTrades Nigeria Hub’s ongoing efforts to support women-led businesses in Nigeria and provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete effectively in the digital economy. As the host institution for the hub, NEPC is actively engaging with private-sector partners and other business support organizations to create a supportive business ecosystem for women-led businesses in Nigeria.

In conclusion, the SheTrades Nigeria Hub’s workshop on digital marketing using Canva was a resounding success, with participants expressing their satisfaction with the quality of training and the valuable skills and knowledge acquired.

The workshop is a testament to the SheTrades Nigeria Hub’s commitment for promoting women’s economic empowerment and inclusive trade in Nigeria, and the hub’s ongoing efforts to support women-led businesses in Nigeria.