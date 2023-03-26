Negative Reports: Omole counsels international community

Mr Ade Omole, the Director, Diaspora Directorate of the President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has advised leaders of the international community to take negative media reports on Nigeria with a pint of salt.

Omole, who oversees the foreign affairs of the President-elect, gave the advice in an interview with Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.



He said Nigeria is a great country with a bright future, abundant natural resources and resilient people, irrespective of her challenges.



He expressed appreciation to leaders of the international community for congratulating Tinubu, the President-elect, on his electoral victory at the polls, noting that the United States and many other countries had congratulated him.



Omole, however, advised leaders of the international community not to be taken by the fake narratives being peddled by paid diaspora agents of opposition political parties disguised as civil society organisations.



He added that most of such narratives had been busted as fake news.



He particularly described the Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) as a partisan group supporting Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, but posing as a non-partisan political activist group.



Omole said the group and its promoters had been circulating flyers and statements about a planned world press conference and a protest in Washington DC to discredit the outcome of the Feb. 25 Nigerian presidential election.



He added that the international community should be mindful of the group, saying it should not be taken seriously.



This, he said, was especially because its objective was to incite the Nigerian public back home while its members remained in their comfort zone in the western world.



According to Omole, the group is being motivated by its political godfathers back in Nigeria to misrepresent the facts about the just concluded Nigeria’s presidential election and to discredit the entire electoral process.



He re-emphasised that the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections were free, fair and credible as had been attested to by both local and international election observers.



According to him, the planned actions of NACJD are purely partisan and misguided, intended to discredit Tinubu’s electoral victory and to ridicule Nigeria before the international community.



He noted that though there were minimal flaws in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the March 25 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, such flaws were not peculiar to Nigeria’s democracy.



He further added that the identified flaws were quite insignificant to the outcome of the elections.

Omole observed that there were no perfect elections anywhere in the world, even in the most advanced democracy.

He therefore assured leaders of the international community of Tinubu’s preparedness to work with the global community.



He added that Tinubu’s aim was to make Nigeria a better society that all, including Nigerians in the Diaspora, would be proud to call home and visit.



He also advised politicians back home against heating up the polity with inciteful comments, saying elections were over, and it was time to heal wounds and join hands to build a better society for all.



On Tinubu’s electoral victory as declared by INEC, Omole called on Nigerians and politicians particularly, to realise that now that the elections were over, it was time to come together and think of building the country.



He stressed that beating the drums of war would do no one any good, not even Nigerians in the Diaspora because we have no other country.



“Like the broom, we can achieve much more in unity than standing alone, our strength should be in our diversity.



“We need to be united to build a strong and prosperous nation which is the desire of all now that the elections are over, we are better together as one indivisible entity,” Omole said.