Ndigbo in Delta endorse Oborevwori for governor

Delta Governor ,Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left) addressing Igbo Community in Delta Central and South Senatorial District at a town hall meeting where Oborevwori’s Governorship candidacy was endorsed in Effurun , Delta State on Thursday. Cheering the Governor is a prominent member of the group, Chief Michael Ezeh (2nd left) and his wife, Esther, while the President of the group, Chief Chiedu Idama is on the (right).





Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo in Delta Central and Delta South Senatorial Districts of Delta State, on Thursday endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the March 18 governorship election in the state.



The group, in a Townhall meeting attended by the State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, in Effurun, also endorsed all the candidates of the PDP for the House of Assembly election, and said that the endorsement was in recognition of the sterling performance of the Governor and previous PDP administrations in the state.



President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Delta Central and Delta South, Chief Chinedu Idama, in his remarks said that Ndigbo in Delta would reciprocate Governor Okowa’s positive support for Ndigbos by voting enmasse for Sheriff Oborevwori and all candidates of PDP, saying “all Igbo votes are for PDP”.



In a motion for the endorsement and a vote-of-confidence on Okowa, Chief Francis Onuorah said Ndigbos were delighted with the partnership of the Okowa administration, and called on all sons and daughters of Ndigbo in the state to support Sheriff Oborevwori and all candidates of the PDP.



In his remarks, Okowa thanked leaders of Ohanaeze for the vote of confidence on his administration and for endorsing the Governorship ambition of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.



He said that Igbos were worthy partners in the development of the state, and assured that Oborevwori would build on the current relationship between his administration and Ndigbo in the state.



“I thank the leaders of Ohanaeze from various states, our women and the youths of Ndigbo.



“Without the Igbos, life will be unbearable in many parts of this country because when you go into any place you find that Igbos are deeply entrenched in commerce and if they are not available in any place it is difficult to get the things needed for the day-to-day running of the family.



“The Igbos to that extent, are actually very industrious and important to every state. We are happy with the Igbos in Delta State because we know the impact they make in the various places they find themselves.



“By the grace of God we have tried to provide the enabling peace for your businesses to thrive and I know that going forward we will continue to work together for the growth and development of Delta,” he said.



Okowa urged the Igbos to support the governorship candidate of PDP, saying that Oborevwori would continue developing the state from where he would stop.



“The vote of confidence you passed on my administration, I appreciate it and may God continue to bless you.



“Yesterday I was here with our Governorship Candidate and by the grace of God our incoming Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and I am happy that you have agreed to support him and other candidates of our great party.



“I thank you for this promise and I know that you have great numbers and wherever you vote in support will be the winning side and am very sure that with the backing of the Igbos we are going to win the election on March 18.



“I came with Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday so that he will know the relationship that I have with you and i can assure you that, that relationship will never be broken because you are an important part of this state,” he said.



He urged Deltans to vote for Sheriff Oborevwori, a man of peace who would unite every part of the state and not a man who would consider only his community in the administration of the state.



“We want a man who represents peace and a man who can unite Deltans further, since 2015 we have been working to unite Deltans because when there is peace everything works.



“Peace can only be when you are not oppressed so we want a governor who will not oppress Ndigbo in Delta. We don’t want a governor who will come and make us feel that we are strangers.



“The PDP government represents peace and unity and that is what Sheriff Oborevwori will represent in the next administration.



“I know that there are several igbos that are not here today, so let us mobilise them with their PVCs and vote massively for all candidates of the PDP,” Okowa added.