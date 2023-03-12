N’DELTA: People from Kogi, eastern region dominated list of PAP scholarship beneficiaries -Owoupele, ex-IYC scribe

Owoupele

*'We can't have Ahmed, Sule or Yemisi in data bank of Amnesty Office'

A former spokesperson for Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide and a critical stakeholder in Niger Delta region, Julius Owoupele, in this interview, speaks on ongoing reforms instituted by the Interim Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Major-General Barry Ndiomu, retd.

As a key stakeholder in the Niger Delta region, what can you say about PAP so far?

It is too early to make a categorical evaluation of the administration of Ndiomu given the period he has been there.

But his leadership of PAP seems to have been eventful so far…

What has he done? What are the issues? The issues in the Amnesty Office are issues he met on the ground and not his own making. The issues are many. They include but are not limited to non-payment, BVN connected to many accounts, inability to send people to school due to overstretching of the register, bulk payments, and presence of outsiders on the register among others.

These are irregularities that he met on the ground. They predated his tenure, and as the new head, he has to look at them critically and find a way to deal with them. We must appreciate the enormity of this burden. We must join hands with him to solve these multifaceted challenges.

Having people from Kogi and eastern region dominate the list of our scholarship beneficiaries is an anathema. As one who had been there from the beginning, these revelations are not inspiring and must be carefully handled. He is taking his time to study these infractions, and given the level of his consultations with key leaders and stakeholders, I am hopeful that he will be able to manage them successfully in the long run.

Some claim the money he is receiving is what Kingsley Kuku and others were receiving and therefore there should be no room for excuses. What do you think?

I do not agree with this view. First, a look at our economy shows that we are degenerating in terms of purchasing power and the value of our currency. Inflation has rendered our naira weak . The situation has made it more difficult to meet his expenditure as cost has also increased over the years. Do not forget that amid all these, the budget for the office has neither increased. The monthly stipends haven’t increased either. Gen Ndiomu has shown that he listens.

Don’t forget that he came from a background of command and structure that abhors indiscipline. They have a different approach to issues and expect excellence at all times. This is different from the other heads. Kingsley Kuku, who had been with us, is a product of our collective efforts at extricating our people from marginalization and political alienation.

In his case, he has to understand our psychology as a people since he was never part of our struggle. Given his general approach over the past few months, I can say that he is adapting fast . He now knows the challenges and expectations of our people.

Do you think questions associated with payments have been adequately addressed?

The concern raised is one that is critical to peace. Why do people have their BVN attached to many accounts? Why are people collecting bulk payments when the intention is to pay every single individual? How many people have been trained and what is the percentage of those awaiting training to forestall multiple unending pieces of training?

His objective is to ensure that none in the program is deprived of his benefits as those who voluntarily disarmed. However, as one who had previously worked with the office, I am aware that certain circumstances enabled such unethical developments. These should not be a permanent feature given the complaints that have greeted such payments. For example, if a court gives an order or a judgment that bulk payments be made to a general or a lawyer in lieu of the power of attorney in an action or that the members of the camp had donated their right to their camp commander and asked that such payments be made to the account of the head, then such are extenuating circumstances that can be excused, especially when it is coming from a court of competent jurisdiction.

Beyond that, it is the principle that all members be paid directly. These are some of the issues that have confronted Ndiomu since his emergence as the interim head of PAP.

Another issue is the integrity of data. The Amnesty data has been compromised before his appointment. We can’t have an Ahmed or Sule or Yemisi in the data bank of the Amnesty Office. Such developments put the integrity of the program in doubt. Such are some of the infractions that the general is combating, and those who perpetrated these heinous crimes are fighting back because their exposure is certainly inimical to their persons.

What about allegations that he paid several non-existent contractors?

It’s one thing to make an accusation and another to provide evidence of the occurrence. All we have heard are the allegations but no proof. When you make an accusation, the burden of proof is on you. One would have expected the accuser to also petition him and demand an investigation or take the matter to court. Remember, our jurisprudence is to the extent that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Why would someone adjudge to sanitizing the scheme in a short period be a subject of criticism?

All over the world, people always react differently to change . This is because the attempt to change certain things leads to certain disruptions. These sets of people do not embrace change and would in many cases, fight back to frustrate the new approach. This is the issue. When you take a closer view, you would find that this is the case in the Amnesty Office. Some people have over the years profited from such an enterprise and are not ready to let go of such actions. The Amnesty Office, over the years, became a vehicle for some to achieve unethical purposes. These things don’t excite nor inspire the new leadership nor is the leadership ready to be part of such activities. New approaches were introduced and they have been resisted at all times. This does not mean that all such agitations are not true or lacking in truth. For example, many have said they have not been paid and their complaints are genuine. Now, in such cases, human error may have occurred. This made the office set up a committee to address the issues. Am sure these people have been paid. We must be patient and offer our genuine support to the office to succeed.

We have used our sacred blood to get some of these intervention agencies and cannot fold our arms and allow it to defeat its purpose. We must be deliberate and patriotic in our views and offer that support at all times. The general is reachable and has shown that he is ready to listen to superior logic in shaping our cause as a people. We cannot allow him to fail, especially where technical or specific knowledge is concerned.

I call on the Ijaw National Congress, IYC and other critical stakeholders to show deep and temperate concern at all times to ensure that we succeed. Similarly, I urge him to carry the critical stakeholders, especially our leader, Chief Ekpomupolo Oweizide, who has shown an unprecedented aptitude to advance our objective as a people. His engagement with these people will not only assist him to succeed but will also help stabilise the region.