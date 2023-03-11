NDD mourns victims of Lagos bus-train accident

The Network for Democracy and Development (NDD) has commiserated with the victims of the recent Lagos train accident involving Lagos state government owned staff bus conveying workers to the Old Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja at the PWD/Sogunle level crossing on Thursday morning.

Recall that at least six civil servants, who boarded the bus have been confirmed dead, while many more were injured as a result of the crash which was caused by human error on the part of the bus driver.

The NDD, in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Ibrahim Momoh, commiserated with the families of the deceased civil servants and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured victims.

The group said it was saddened by the fatal accident.

Momoh stated, “We commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his display of exemplary leadership and officials of relevant government agencies who acted as first responders.

The NDD called on governments of states which fall within the national railway network to work with the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to review safety measures at railway crossings across the country.

“Tougher rules that would ensure that drivers obey traffic directives at such crossings need to be put in place,” he said.