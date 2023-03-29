NCAA grants Benue Civil Airport license

…approves Air Peace weekly flight to Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has granted Benue State Government the license to construct a Civil Airport in Makurdi, the state capital.

The Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Michael Inalegwu made this known while briefing reporters at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting held Wednesday in Makurdi.

He explained that 12 states on the whole were granted the NCAA Civil Airport license.

He said the foundation laying ceremony for the Makurdi airport would take place next week at Kura village, situated about 12 kilometers from Makurdi town, on Naka Road.

The Commissioner disclosed that the NCAA had also granted Air Peace approval to commence weekly flights to the Makurdi military airport from April 17, 2023 after all paper work and impediments to the resumption of the flights to the airport were properly addressed.

Ha said, “the site for this airport is going to be at Kura, along Naka road, about 12 Kilometres from Makurdi town because of the proximity to the Industrial layout where cargoes from the airport could be moved easily.”

While acknowledging that the present administration would not be able to complete the airport project before its exit, the Commissioner noted that since Government was a continuum the incoming government would complete the project for the good of the people.

“The next administration can equally continue with the project but the good news is that this administration pressed for the approval of the airport and we got it,” he said.