Navy hands over suspected oil thieves to NSCDC

By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigerian Navy has handed over six suspected crude oil thieves arrested at two different locations on the waterways in Warri south West local government area, Delta state, to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, for appropriate action.

Commander , Nigerian Navy Ship Delta , NNS,Delta , Rear Admiral Abdulhamid Baba-Inna who spoke through the Base Operations Officer, Commander Samuel Musa while handing over the suspects to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said five of them in a wooden boat carrying ten geepee tanks loaded with 45,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil were arrested by naval men around Mina oilfield offshore Excravos on March 5

“Consequently, the boat and the product were towed to a safe place where it was handled appropriately while the suspects were handed over to the NNS Delta for handover to the NSCDC”, he said.

He said similarly , one Mr Orogun who was in a speed boat was arrested by naval men around Otumara creek when he could not explain why he was around a major oil facility on the waterways at the time of the arrest.

” He was arrested at about 1930 with a speedboat around Otumara creek in Warri south west local government area on March 3 for pipeline vandalism preliminary investigation reveals. “.

Mrs. Philomena Anigbogu, of NSCDC, who received the suspects lauded the Navy for its gallantry and success so far in the crusade against oil theft.