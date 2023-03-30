NAU graduates 82 doctors, as journalist daughter wins best student

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital NAUTH, Nnewi and the Nigerian Thoraxic Society, have remanded 82 medical doctors who graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, NAU, that their profession is a noble one that places responsibility on them.

NAUTH and Nigerian Thoraxic Society, spoke through their Chief Medical Director, CMD, Dr Joe Ugboaja, and their President Prof. U Ele respectively, during the 50th Induction Ceremony of Medical Graduands of NAU Collage of Health Science, CHS, held at the Gilbert Metu Uzodike Auditorium, NAUTH Nnewi, Anambra State.

Dr. Ugboaja who appreciated parents and guardians for their sacrifices and contributions to ensure that their children and wards graduate and become medical doctors, also thanked everybody who made sure that the graduands received adequate training to enable them practice optimally.

“As a hospital, we are committed to working with the University and Collage to ensure that our medical undergraduates receive the best of training. This underscores the ongoing efforts at transforming our hospital to be one of the best in the country.

On his part, the President of Nigeria Thoraxic Society, and pioneer Head of Internal Medicine, Sub Dean of CHS, Prof. U Ele, told the graduands that as people in a noble and learned profession, their scope of learning have no boundary.

According to him, “If you say doctors are in noble profession, you are correct. However, if you are into noble profession, it places responsibility on you. The scope of your learning have no boundary. This is a sacred profession, it is one profession that is closest to God. You restore a dying man to life and if you understand that, you have a responsibility.

“I challenge you 82 graduands, you are going to be noble men and women, but certain options are available to you, therefore, you should not waste your time in private practice. I urge parents to allow the new doctors to do their residency programmes because at this level they cannot make much impact in medical profession.

“Those who want to escape from our country, don’t escape, we really want to take back our country. However, don’t forget to get married as you go into your residency programme. Am giving you elders advise”

Responding on behalf of graduand, overall best student and winner of five other prizes, Miss Abajue Nneoma Paracleta, promised that her set, known for perseverance and hard work will not disappoint the institution.

Miss Abajue who won the “Best student in surgery, Prof. Eche Adinma’s prize for best female student, Best student in 5th MBBS, Prof Eche Adinma prize for best student in community medicine and Chief Cletus Ibeto’s prize for best student in Paediatrics, thank the institution and their teachers who she described as their second parents, for imparting medical knowledge to them.

“I must expressed gratitude to God and our parents for the opportunity given to us to become medical doctors to actualize our childhood dream.”

On why she was able to achieve the feat, of winning the overall best student award and five others, she said it was a product of hard work and perseverance.

“I dedicated a lot of time to my studies. I study mostly early hours in the morning. I am a morning person. My target has always been to achieve excellence. I gave less time to social life in school.

I have always chosen to be a medical doctor because of a doctor I admired as a child.”

A media consultant and father of overall best student, Mr. Chidi Abajue, said her daughter at her earlier academic stage insisted that it was either medicine or nothing for her, even when it became too expensive to finance and they encouraged her to change to a four year course.