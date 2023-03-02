NASS Polls: INEC to conduct supplementary elections where returns were not made

.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said it will conduct supplementary elections in senatorial and federal constituencies where returns were not made after last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye disclosed this in statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

“The Commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made. The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the Governorship and State Assembly elections”, he stated.

According to him, the Commission held its regular weekly meeting on Thursday and deliberated on several issues, including the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State Assembly elections and the pending elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and the Esan Central/Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituencies in Edo State.

The Commission assured Nigerians that the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 11th March 2023 will hold as scheduled and all the processes and procedures leading to the election are being finalized.

“Furthermore, the Commission will conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March 2023 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections”, Okoye added.