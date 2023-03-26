NASS Poll: Anambra Tribunal receives 31 petitions

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Anambra State election petition tribunal has received 31 petitions challenging the outside of the February 25 national assembly elections in the state.

Seven of the petitions were for the Senate, while 24 were for the House of Representatives.

In Anambra South senatorial zone, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Honourable Chris Azubogu, his Labour Party counterpart, Dr. Obinna Uzoh and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Chief Chris Uba are challenging the declaration of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, as the Senator-elect.

In Anambra North Senatorial zone, Senator Stella Oduah of the PDP is challenging the declaration of Dr. Tony Nwoye of the Labour Party as Senator-elect for the zone, while Honourable Dozie Nwankwo of APGA and Mrs. Helen Mbakwe of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, are challenging the declaration of Senator Victor Umeh of Labour Party as Senator-elect for Anambra Central.

The secretary of election petitions tribunal, Mr. Muazu Ibrahim Bagudu explained that the filing of petitions for the national assembly election had already elapsed, while that of the state assembly election is still on.

It was gathered that most of the House of Assembly election results were also being challenged the losers.