NASFA wears new look, gets additional facilities to boost learning

By Evelyn Usman

The ambiance at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, NASFA Arakan Barracks, Apapa Lagos, Wednesday, was striking, as both serving and retired senior officers of the Nigerian Army, turned in their number to witness a milestone in the annals of the institution.

The occasion was the official commissioning of new buildings and facilities in the institution.

Interestingly, for the first time in the history of the 55 years of existence of the school, the Chief of Army Staff was physically present.

The additional facilities in the foremost Military training institution which provides a skilled workforce for the Nigerian Army, sister services, and other security and para-Miltary agencies in the country, include two main blocks comprising 27 classrooms, five staff rooms, five secretary offices, and two computer rooms. There were also 36 male and female toilets, a computer room, and four laboratory offices.

Among the facilities were also an auditorium of 400 capacity, 16 toilets, eight each for male and female, as well as a 51-bedroom female hostel to accommodate 400 students; three-floor structure of 24 unit mini flats for staff accommodation among others.

The Chief of the Army Staff, COAS Lieutenant General Fariuk Yahaha, his remarks at the auspicious occasion, attributed one of the key components of training to a conducive environment for learning that required a combination of competent instructors, requisite infrastructure, and good administration.

Readiness for a professional Army according to the COAS could only be achieved by well and administered troops who were in a high state of morale to discharge assigned missions.

“It is in that drive that we try to provide necessary infrastructure and other facilities for our schools and training institutions across the Nigerian Army”, the COAS stated.

Continuing, Lieutenant General Yahaya, said “What we are commissioning today in NASFA is one of such strides that we embarked on since my assumption of command of the Nigerian Army in May 2021. Training is key in any institution especially the Military and particularly, the Nigerian Army. I will therefore continue to ensure realistic and mission-oriented training towards building professional standards in the Nigerian Army by providing a conducive environment for learning, improving skills and competencies of instructors and students, sound administration of troops and their families and more facilities”.

While expressing optimism that the additional buildings and infrastructure, as well as others coming on board NASFA, was being positioned for better performance, the COAS, urged NASFA to ensure that the facilities were well maintained, even as he charged the institution to justify the resources committed to it by ensuring that the quality of its graduates could compete with their peers from any part of the world and excel.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Account and Budget, Nigerian Army, Major General Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, explained that the projects were earmarked to be completed in three phases.

The first phase, according to him, commenced in 2021, with the construction of the main building of blocks A and B, School auditorium as well as female students hostel.

Thereafter, he said that the Chief of Army Staff approved the construction of a Medical center, Sergeant Mess, canteen, a bakery as well as a Quartermaster store.

“The second phase of the project is the furnishing and equipping of the school which commenced in February 2023. This commissioning marks the ceremony of the second phase. Although the full complement of the school auditorium seats are yet to be delivered due to supply timeline, it is important that this ceremony takes place so as to minimize distortion to the school’s academic curriculum.

“Consequently, phase three will be the commencement of the male hostels as soon as the COAS grants his blessing”, he disclosed, appreciating the COAS for his approval and support towards realizing the ultra-modern professional Military education and training facility.

Fayemiwo informed that NASFA as the training arm of the Nigerian Army, had undergone transformation since its establishment and had produced 2,599 graduates of the National Diploma and 1,943 of the Higher National Diploma.

These graduates, he said, were drawn from the Nigerian Army personnel and those from sister services.

According to him: “ The school also trains personnel in the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies like correctional service, Immigration Service, National Service, Security and Civil Defense Corp amongst others.

“Currently we also have five serving Air Vice Marshals of the Nigerian Air Force Directorate of Account and Budget who are graduates of this prestigious institution. The school also has the Military and Service Account Department which trains personnel in various upgrading courses like Clark General Duties, Record Class and Finance Upgrade courses. There are also career courses for Nigerian Army Finance Corps officers.

“In line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, the school will soon commence the maiden edition of the Nigerian Army Chief Clark’s course from April 2023, while the Nigerian Army Leadership Corp will also be conducted in conjunction with the Nigeria Institute of Management by May 2023”

He added that NASFA had evolved over time, since its establishment in 1968 as the Nigerian Army Pay Corp training school, with the primary responsibility of training personnel in Military duties, records, and clerical duties.

“At that time the Corp was known as the Nigerian Army Pay and Record, having responsibilities for paid money and record duties,

“However in 1973, in line with the post-war reorganization of the Nigerian Army, the Corp was also reformed and renamed Nigerian Army Pay Corp, under the then Pay Master General.

“Consequently the school was upgraded when it established two additional departments for academic studies namely: Professional Accountancy and Secretarial studies department in 1978.

“ In 1982 the Corp was re-designated to Nigerian Army Finance Corp to reflect the professionalization status before it was renamed Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administrator. In 1985, the school secured accreditation to the National Board for Technical Education to train personnel and award both Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Accountancy and Secretarial Studies. Suffice to add that the civilian service course has now been re-designated Office Technology and Management “, the Chief of Account and Budget stated.

On his part, the 51st Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, Brig. General Julius Osifo, who appreciated the COAS for being physically present for the commissioning, disclosed that in the past four years, an average of five students had sat for and passed the exams to become qualified Chartered Accountants every year, from the school.

In addition, he said NASFA had consistently emerged in the top two positions in the annual accountants’ quiz competition organized for Accountancy students in Lagos State.

While appreciating his predecessors for laying the foundation stone and encouraging others to trail the blaze, he assured them that he and his lieutenants would work harder to sustain the confidence reposed in them, by persistently churning out quality graduates as well as maintaining the facilities.

The high point of the occasion according to Brig. Gen. Osifo, was the presence of the COAS, as he revealed that “since the past 55 years this school was established, this is the very first time that a Chief of Army Staff is physically visiting here”.

Present at the occasion were 14 past Commandants of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration.