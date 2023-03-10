Nasarawa SDP Assembly candidate faults postponement of elections

By David Odama, Lafia

An SDP Candidate seeking election into the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Peter Patrick Enna, Friday, faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, decision to shift the Governors and State Houses of Assemblies elections, describing the postponement as financial stress.

Enna said in Lizy village, Nasarawa Eggon Local government area of the state that INEC has only succeeded in adding more financial burdens, and tension as well as overheating the politics by shifting Saturday’s 11th,2023 election to Saturday 18th 2023.

He appealed to the electoral umpire to ensure that Saturday 18th 2023 remains sacrosanct not to bring about voter apathy in the remaining elections

The SDP candidate who was in Lizy village to commission a health center he provided to address the health need of the community, explained that the provision of the health center was in response to the long absence of health facilities in the area.

The lawmaker aside from providing a health centre for his community also purchased a brand new ambulance car for use at the health center for emergency cases.

“I had since completed my campaign and awaiting the math 11 elections only for the INEC to announce the postponement of the elections. With the shifting, candidates seeking elections will be exposed to more financial spending beyond expectation”, he lamented.

In his remarks at the occasion, Ambassador Emmanuel A Engom commended the SDP candidate for rescuing the community by providing them with a befitting health center and urged him to keep the tempo if elected to represent the constituency at the State Assembly.