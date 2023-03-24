Nasarawa indigenes declare 7-days protest, demand review of guber election result

By Ezra Ukanwa

FOLLOWING the conduct of the March 18 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa state, indigenes, Friday, have expressed displeasure over the outcome of the election, threatening to go on a seven-day state protest.

The indignes who made their stand known during a protest in Abuja also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to, as a matter of urgency, review the results of the Nasarawa State governorship elections.

The protesters under the auspices of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State further further demanded the immediate removal of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The leadership of the party in Karu accused the INEC of being biased in the conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly election.

The protesters with placards with inscriptions such as: “#INEC We Say No To Manipulations; #INEC Keep Your Promise; International Communities Save Our Country Our Leaders Are Compromised; Protect Us From Manipulators; We Need Our Nation To Be Cleansed From Injustice And Manipulation; The Will And Rights Of The People Must Be Respected,” also expressed displeasure with the outcome of the results.

Speaking during the protest, the leader of the group, Comr. Chindo Allahyayi, urged the Commission to return the mandate of the people.

Describing the result as political sabotage, he maintained that the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ombugadu won the election and that the outcome of the election did not reflect the choice of the people.

He said: “Emmanuel Ogbugadu won the governorship election with a landslide margin but it is rather unfortunate that the result in the IREV portal shows that our candidate won this election. Because we are law abiding citizen, we want a healthy environment, society and country we will be embarking on a seven days protest so that the whole state will know and the whole nation will know that our candidate was the winner, therefore we are calling on INEC to quickly reverse their decision and return our candidate.

“They should go back to the IREV portal and extract all the results, in all the polling units in the 13 local government area of Nasarawa state so that they will see that our candidate won.

“We condemn in totality the rigging of elections because it will not give us a healthy society. Therefore, we unanimously disagree with the returning officer and his cohorts.”

On his part, the Public Relations Officer, Coalition for Ombugadu, Isaac Owoicho, said: “I believe that from the inception, the President President Muhammadu Buhari had a good intention, and a good intention is to ensure that votes are counted and true winners in emerge after the polls. But, to our greatest surprise, it has come to our glaring that in our very eyes a man who won only five small LGAs could win a man who won nine big LGAs

“In our eyes, turnout in the governorship election, which is supposed to be lower than the presidential election, seems to be greater in number than the presidential election.

“Looking at the handwriting on the wall, our statistics and our records are clear. What we are demanding of INEC is to do the needful in order to ensure that there is peace and tranquility in our state and in our community. We are not here to fight. We are here to claim our mandate which has been stolen from us unduly.”