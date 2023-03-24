Nasarawa guber: Akwanga women go topless to protest alleged rigging

By David Odama

Women in Akwanga Local government Area of Nasarawa State, Friday, stripped themselves half-naked to protest the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The women, who were in black attires had placards emblazoned with different inscriptions. They claimed their mandate was stolen, noting that their votes must count.

They equally insisted that INEC must revert the result of the governorship in Nasarawa in the interest of peace.

It would be recalled that tension continued to mount in Lafia and some parts of the state following alleged rigging of the guber election.

Women protesters demanded, among other things, the cancellation of the governorship election, causing traffic gridlock.

They were escorted by the security agencies deployed to forestall break down of law and order in the local government area.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was returned as the winner of the election after defeating the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’, candidate,’s David Umbugadu, with 64,193 margin.