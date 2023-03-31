NANS rejects interim government, wants proponents sanctioned

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has rejected the call for an interim government by some people and called on the proponents to be sanctioned appropriately.

The student body also noted that nothing should stop the inauguration of the President-Elect and his team.

NANS Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, on Friday said the call for such a thing at this moment was uncalled for and unpatriotic.



“Following the recent reports coming from the quarters of the Department of State Service that there are frantic efforts and devilish plots by some unscrupulous elements in the Nigerian political space to truncate the Nigerian political system by stopping the inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu, the President-Elect, with an illegal installation of an interim government; the Nigerian students consider this as a sham and we say that it cannot work.



“We consider this report from the DSS as the joke of the millennium. It is laughable in all ramifications that an election was organized by INEC and the result of the presidential election produced a President-Elect and this winner was announced by the same body – INEC that conducted the election, then a group of sycophants would come together to plan to shortchange the fragile peace of the nation for their selfish interests.





“This is totally unacceptable to all and sundry. The entire Nigerian students would go against this with every power within and without. Gone is the era of June 12, 1993 that Nigeria was still in a dark age and most Nigerians didn’t know their rights and privileges as citizens. Gone is such era of militarization,affront and impunity, where someone or a group of few people can just come up with plans and actualize them against the will of the people. Gone is the era where the Nigerian students and youth would sit and watch some people decide for us to our detriment as citizens and as a nation. We are all wiser now. This will not work.





“As a matter of urgency, I hereby call upon the Nigerian students, the Nigerian youth and the entire citizens of Nigeria to be ready to resist every form of oppression or manipulation that would send Nigeria backwards in the comity of nations and any installation that would tamper with the peace and tranquility that Nigeria has been enjoying after the heat of the just concluded elections.

“I strongly advise that any candidate or any political party who is not satisfied with the outcome of the presidential election should seek redress in the court of law and desist from inciting violence of any form in any way so that Nigeria can move forward.”