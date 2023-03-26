NANS elects Akinola as chairman, JCC Ondo axis

…promises to defend students’ interests

By Adesina Wahab



Comrade Akinola Temitope-Sharp has been elected the Chairman of the Joint Campus Committee of the Ondo axis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.



Speaking after the election, Akinola, who extended the olive branch to other contestants, said the promotion and defence of the rights and welfare of students would be his top priority.



“I will not take the trust, commitment and confidence shown to me at the polls for granted.

I have waited so long to witness a moment like this and I am glad it eventually materialized. Your expectations and anticipations for good governance and inclusiveness are well noted and as I promised, I will make as top priority all that concerns the welfare and interests of Nigerian students.



“However, as we navigate this path of success and even develop together, I welcome and I am open to suggestions, advice, and ideas that will transform our NANS JCC Ondo Axis to its desired position.



“Moving forward, I want to invite all senators, stakeholders and comrades of NANS JCC Ondo Axis and by extension in the Diaspora to support us while we navigate the new phase.



Permit me to appreciate my predecessor, Comrade Omotosho Surprise who before me had laid a good foundation for a greater NANS JCC Ondo Axis.”



Speaking in the same vein, Comrade Adejuwon Emmanuel Olatunji, the Coordinator of NANS Zone D, urged Akinola not to betray the trust reposed in him by the student body.



Adejuwon called on students in the axis and Nigeria in general to support their leaders in their bid to ensure better welfare for students and take their association to greater height.