NANS decries increase in fees at Ekiti state versity

…To picket campus if not reversed

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has slammed the owners and the management of the Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado-Ekiti for increasing the fees payable by students of the institution.

According to the National Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, on Wednesday, the increase of the fees from about N100,000 to N150,000 was unacceptable.

“This decision of the school management is not only Ill-timed but also inconsiderate, unjustifiable, heartless and cruelty of the highest order considering the economic situation of the country.

“As a responsive and ideological students’ body, we wish to state categorically that we won’t fold our arms and let this satanic increments stand.

“In furtherance to that, we call on the state government under the leadership of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, and all concerned stakeholders to as a matter of urgency look into this critical issue and reverse the anti-students decision within 72 hours.

“On this note, the entire students’ union body in Ekiti State, NANS JCC Ekiti Axis, NANS Zone D, NANS national body and all well-meaning Nigerian students are hereby notified of our intention to relocate the secretariat of the National Association of Nigerian Students to Ekiti State University after the expiration of the 72 hours ultimatum.”