NANS congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Abiodun on re-election

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has congratulated Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) on their re-election during the recent governorship and house of assembly elections in the country.

The student body, in a statement by the Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, said the govenrors’ electoral victories were well-deserved.

“It was an election well contested, considering the force brought forward by the opposition in your states and it was not business as usual considering the increased number of voters whose voting intentions could not be read or ascertained as at the time they voted. It was a race of who the cap fits, let him wear it.

“Your success in this election has glaringly shown that you’re loved by your people and that the youths and the Nigerian students are solidly behind you. They have benefitted immensely from your first term and they have seen that your continuity will bring continuity to the development that you have kick-started for them.

“Checks within the student arena where I belong, I have been made to understand that all of you are lovers of students and education and it has shown in your budget allocations and implementations over the years. Kudos to you all.

“My candid advice is that you stick to that mandate given to you by the good people of your states by giving them the dividends of democracy. Also, bear in mind that the youths and students are also waiting for the development strides that concern them to continue. Kindly ensure that you protect the golden image you bear for posterity sake.

“Congratulations once again your excellencies. May this new tenure bring unprecedented developments to your individual states and to the entire nation.”