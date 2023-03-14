NANS calls for release of Cyprus-based Nigerian student detained

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called for the immediate release of a Nigerian student based in Cyprus and who has been detained by the authorities in Benin Republic since February 7, this year.





The name of the student is Okail Illemona Shedrack, a student of Cyprus International University, who was on transit in Benin Republic while coming on holiday to Nigeria.

In a statement by the Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, NANS called on the Federal Government, Nigerian Ambassador to Benin, and the Diaspora Commission to ensure the release of the student and others being unlawfully detained in that country.

“On the day of his illegal arrest, he went out with some people and came out of a noisy club to make a call. He was still on that call when the policemen came and whisked him away, without telling him what his offence was. They took him to the police station and his family members have been trying to get him released but all efforts proved abortive.

“Comrade Shedrack is a very active student of Cyprus International University, Cyprus and now that his school has resumed, he may lose his studentship soon and his visa revoked over non-attendance of classes.

We hereby call on the Ambassador of Nigeria to Benin Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to come to the rescue of this innocent comrade suffering from the effect of corruption by the police in Benin Republic who raid innocent people all the time and use their bail fees to develop their economy (regardless of whether the person arrested is guilty or not).

“This issue of illegal arrest happens all the time and some of our comrades die in their custody through torture and depression. This is why we are calling on the Ambassador of Nigeria to Benin Republic to step up his game and live up to expectation beyond how everyone perceives him to be.

“If this issue is not urgently looked into, we will have no choice than to mobilize heavily to Benin Republic, especially to the police station where Shedrack has been detained illegally and make the place our home. We would have no choice than to conclude that our leaders are not sensitive to our welfare, hence we take to the street of Benin Republic to seek for justice by ourselves and the Nigerian government shall be held responsible for any harm that befalls any of us

.

“The inhumane attitude of foreign governments to Nigerian students who study abroad is becoming unbearable and the reason they do this is because our government are not usually responsive to Nigerians whenever they’re being called upon.”