Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun threaten banks over rejection of old naira notes 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, and his Ogun state counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun

….As Soludo confirms CBN’s directive to banks

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & James Ogunnaike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, threatened to shut any bank or business that rejects deposit or acceptance of the old naira notes.

The two governors threw down the gauntlet, following the continued refusal by banks, supermarkets, petrol stations, and other businesses to accept the old naira notes.

This came, yesterday, as Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, confirmed a directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to banks to accept old notes from customers.

Two other South-West governors, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, had earlier issued similar threats, warning that banks’ refusal to accept the old naira notes was subjecting their people to severe economic hardships.

Addressing the matter, yesterday, in a letter to Lagos residents, Sanwo-Olu directed residents of the state to go ahead and have transactions with the old naira notes, saying residents should use the old notes for commercial purposes without restraint.

Sanwo-Olu threatens to sanction erring organisations

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed displeasure over the difficulties and pains residents were currently facing over the naira redesign policy, warned that Lagos State government would sanction any business that failed to collect the old notes.

He also warned that any bank branch that failed to collect old naira notes would be shut down immediately and lodge complaint to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN

The letter read: “My dear Lagosians, I have noted the difficulties you have been having over the naira redesign crisis. I feel your pain.”

CBN directs banks to accept old notes

“I discussed with top officials in CBN who assured me that commercial banks were directed to accept the old N500 and N1,000 notes as deposits and pay them out for withdrawals.

“They informed me that commercial banks got the directive at a Bankers Committee meeting on Sunday, March 12, 2023. I, therefore, urge you to go ahead and have transactions with the old notes.

“Lagosians should feel free to use the old notes for commercial purposes. Retailers, transporters, traders and all businesses must not reject them, as they remain legal tender, following the Supreme Court verdict, which extends the validity of the notes to December 31, 2023.

“Any business that fails to collect the notes will be heavily sanctioned. I, therefore, advise Lagos residents to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.

“If any bank refuses to accept deposits of old notes, please lodge a complaint with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA.

“The Lagos State Government will report the bank to the CBN and immediately shut down the offending branch.”

Abiodun threatens to shut businesses rejecting the notes

On his part, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, declared that he would not hesitate to close down banks, supermarkets, petrol stations and other business organizations that refuse to accept the old naira notes.

The governor specifically declared that he would ensure that the full extent of the law was visited on individuals or organizations rejecting the naira notes.

Abiodun, who made the declaration while addressing people at his Iperu-Remo residence, said the Supreme Court of Nigeria had ruled that the old naira notes remained legal tenders until December 31.

He said it came to him as a surprise that some merchants, traders, petrol stations, supermarkets and other businesses operating in the state were refusing to accept the notes.

He, however, encouraged residents of the state to report any individual, business, corporate and financial institution that rejects the old currencies, to him personally, maintaining that he would deal decisively with such outfits according to the laws of the state.

.…Promises to take rejected notes to banks

Abiodun further asked the people to bring the old naira notes to him if banks rejects them, assuring them the money would be taken to the banks by him personally.

Also, speaking on the latest development on the issue, Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, confirmed that CBN had directed commercial banks to pay out old and new naira notes to customers.

In a statement yesterday, Soludo said the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed the directive personally to him in a phone conversation, after meeting with the Bankers’ Committee over the weekend.

Soludo said the CBN gave the directive at a meeting with the Bankers’ Committee held on Sunday March 12, 2023.

Soludo confirms CBN’s directive

“Commercial banks have been directed by the central bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive same as deposits from customers.

“Tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.

“The governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night.

“Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes,” the governor said.

He also urged residents report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes.