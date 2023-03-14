Naira swap: Buhari’s govt has history of disobeying court orders – Falana

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) said the President Muhammadu-led Federal Government has a history of disobedience to court orders.

Falana stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

He said, “It is very sad. I do hope that this outgoing government would comply with the judgement in totality.”

Falana, who berated the Federal Government for disobeying the Supreme Court order, said the Federal Government has not instructed banks to begin the issuance and collection of the old banknotes.

He said, “The Central Bank has not been asked to make a statement allowing banks to comply with the judgement of the Supreme Court. Again, as I said before now, this can only happen in a banana republic.

“You cannot dance around the judgement of the Supreme Court otherwise, you are saying you don’t want the rule of law to operate in your country,” “It is very sad. I do hope that this outgoing government would comply with the judgement in totality.”

“So, we have such cases very many. The Supreme Court order admitted that “this government has a history of disobeying court orders.”

On the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections, Falana said the exercise showed power belongs to the people.

“There are some positive developments that were recorded. For instance, the myth of these political structures has been destroyed whereby people have shown that we are the structure, and the people are the structure ultimately,” he said.

Recall that the Supreme Court recently ruled that the old N500 and N1,000 remain legal tender until December, months after the Federal Government embarked on a currency redesign policy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN had on October 26, 2022 said it will redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes in order to take control of the currency in circulation.

Although the insisted there is no going back on the deadline for the usage of the old notes, the presidency on Monday said the apex bank had no reason to disobey the order.