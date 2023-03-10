Naira scarcity: Bayelsa residents protest rejection of old N500, N1,000 notes

.

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Residents of Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital came out on the streets to protest against the rejection of the N500 and N1000 old naira notes by traders and residents in the state.

The protesters mostly women and youths lamented that they have been passing through untold suffering on account of the rejection of the currency in spite of the fact that commercial banks are issuing the same old notes to their customers.

The visibly angry protesters blocked major roads, including Senator Melford Okilo Road bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

Displaying placards with inscriptions such as “Bank refuses the old cash but they are still dispensing it, why,”? “Attention, Attention, we are dying”, “Banks gives old notes but marketers rejects it,” the protesters called on the relevant government authorities to come out with a pronouncement to ease the tension and suffering.

One of the protesters Mrs Debora Ebi, expressed frustration over the continued rejection of the old 500 and 1000 Naira Notes, stating that her family are starving because of the situation.

She said: said: ” We can no longer cope with the manner in which the issue of old currency are been rejected in the state, particularly now that the charges from POS are very terrible and high. I cannot cater for my children adequately and they are starving.”

A trader, Madam Beatrice Addiete, decried a situation where banks are giving old naira notes but refused to accept deposits of the old naira note from customers.

“If I sell and collect old notes, how will I transact business when others won’t receive them. We have suffered, our family members are dying of hunger, no food, market is not moving, why is the government treating us like this?

“We heard other states are accepting the old naira notes but the story is different in Bayelsa state, why?” she wailed.