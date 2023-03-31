Naira redesign stabilised exchange rate, combats banditry – CBN

By Dennis Agbo

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that its naira redesign policy led to relative stability in the exchange rate and supported the efforts of security agencies in combating banditry and ransom-taking in the county.



The Apex bank stated that the redesign of some denominations of naira which was approved by President Muhammdu Buhari was for the overall interest of Nigeria and her economy.



CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Dr. Abdulmumin Isa made the disclosure at the bank’s special bday at the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair, on Friday.



Represented by the Assistant Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Esu Imoh, the CBN noted that the redesign as in alignment with an international best practice, adding that the policy has started strengthening Nigeria’s macroeconomic fundamentals, moderating inflation, upscaled financial inclusion rate and led to relative stability in the exchange rate.



The regulatory bank equally assured that the Nigeria payment system infrastructure is robust enough to handle the growing surge in online transactions and urged Nigerians to embrace alternative payment channels, such as eNaira, USSD and other internet banking facilities.

The President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industries and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Mr. Jasper Nduagwuike expressed worry over the recent increase in interest rate by the CBN to 18 percent in an aggressive push to contain Nigeria’s inflationary pressure.



“The high interest rate regime will likely have adverse effect on the accessibility of bank credit by businesses.



“While we commend the CBN for its measure to rebuilding stronger business confidence and ensuring stability in the economy particularly in the financial/banking sector, we advice the CBN to utilize the period of grace for full implementation of the naira redesign and cashless policy as directed by the supreme court of Nigeria”. Nduagwuike advised.