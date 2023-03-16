Naira Redesign: 7,000 vulnerable persons groan as charity suffers cash crunch

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Over 7,000 vulnerable persons across the country including orphans, widows and the elderly, are already affected by the current cash crunch that is presently experienced nationwide. They are disadvantaged because they depend solely on daily income.

Besides, some of the foundations including Chief Emeka Agba Foundation presently suffer in the process as they rely on the availability of cash to run some of their day- to-day outreaches to the less privileged through the petty cash program.

Founder of Chief Emeka Agba Foundation, Chief Emeka Agba who lamented that the cash swap has posed untold hardship on indigents in the society also called on the Federal Government to urgently address the menace caused by the scarcity of cash, saying the outrage could spark off unrest in the country.

He made this call at a press conference in Lagos on Monday as he lamented that his foundation could no longer meet the needs of over 7000 vulnerable people through its humanity outreach service.

Agba, while highlighting the challenges, said scarcity of the new naira notes has further affected the humanitarian services of the foundation.

According to him, the foundation caters to over 7,000 vulnerable persons across the country with orphans, widows and the elderly swelling this current figure, and as such, the foundation relies heavily on the availability of cash to run some of its day-to-day outreaches to the less privileged through its petty cash program.

“As I speak to you, the foundation is faced with serious issues of humanitarian outreach challenges as some centres of the foundation are crowded with vulnerable persons in need of help especially widows, as banks and ATM machines are crowded with little or no money to give.“