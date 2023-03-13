Naira maintains momentum, loses further to dollar

Naira lost further to the dollar on Monday as it exchanged at N461.67 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

The rate represented a decrease of 0.04 per cent, compared to the N461.50 for which it exchanged to the dollar at the close of business on Friday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N462.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.67.

The naira sold for as low as N445.96 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 77.64 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window. (NAN)