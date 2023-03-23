Naira falls to dollar, exchanges at N461.67

The Naira on Thursday depreciated against the dollar at the investors’ and exporters’ window, exchanging at N461.67.

The rate represented a decrease of 0.04 per cent compared to the N461.50 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.67.

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 80.03 million dollars was traded at the official investors’ and exporters’ window. (NAN)