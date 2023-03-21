N/Central APC group wants Wase as Reps Speaker

Hon. Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker, Federal Houde of Representatives

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The All Progressives Congress, APC Equity and Justice Forum, North Central Nigeria, has made case for the National body of the Party to consider the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase for the position of the Speaker of the House in the 10th Assembly.

The group addressed journalists in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday and said giving the seat to the North Central and an experienced lawmaker like Wase would ensure equity and justice within the Party.

Chairman of the group, Nuhu Shikdima, Secretary, Ahmadu Babaranbi, and other members of the group insisted Wase has what it takes to lead his colleagues.

According to a text read by Shikdima, “The Equity and Justice Forum is a group of APC members who are driven with the passion for fairness, equity, and justice for all. We find it very imperative to always lend our voices to our great party by way of calling on justice for all and equitable distribution of positions to have a reflection of people from all the zones of Nigeria carried along for the good and betterment of all Nigerians…

“Now this is the crux of why we are gathered here today, it is to present to you an astute politician, a de-tribalized Nigeria, an engineer by training, a technocrat per excellence, a team player, a unionist, a unifier, a man who believes in the ability of humanity irrespective of religion or ethnicity, a high ranking legislator full of legislative experience both in our dear country and the sub-regional parliament, a passionate advocate for peace and peaceful coexistence, this is no other person but Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

“This gentleman has 16 years of legislative experience, this is the kind of personality we all yearn for leadership positions to deploy his wealth of experience in stabilizing the green chambers for adequate and purposeful legislative business which is the backbone for good governance in Nigeria.

“As loyal members of the APC, we are poised to humbly appeal to the conscience of our Party Leadership which are the National Executive of our Great Party and the National Working Committee of APC to consider the man, Ahmed Idris Wase for the leadership of the Green Chambers of the National Assembly…”

He added, “One unique quality that exists in the person of Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase is his loyalty in service… This aspiration is not also a departure from the fact that North Central Nigeria has not at any given time produced the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives while the North East and West respectively have produced Speakers at different instances.

“Our appeals go with the fact that the North Central Zone of this country needs a reliable, ranking, loyal, and experienced legislator that will harness his wealth of knowledge of leadership and bring to bear united governance in the country… The equity and Justice Forum wishes to appeal to our President-Elect and His Vice President-Elect to throw their weight in the support of an experienced legislator for the Speakership.

“We are also mindful of the Party’s consideration to give every geopolitical zone a position of leadership for equity, justice, and fairness in governance. It is on account of this that we call on the Party leadership to consider swapping positions that were hitherto in the North to the South and those that were in the South to the North. This will calm nerves should there be any manner and form of distrust by any part of the nation.”