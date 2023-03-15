Mykmary Fashion CEO, Michael Onyemah: Empowering Fashion Entrepreneurs to Succeed in Business

The fashion industry is growing in leaps and bounds in Nigeria, worth billions of dollars annually, but many of the small players in the industry are not benefiting from this exposure and boom.

For many fashion enthusiasts, pursuing a career in the fashion industry seems like a dream come true. The idea of designing beautiful garments and creating unique styles that make people feel confident and beautiful is what draws many to the industry. However, it takes more than just creativity and passion to succeed as a fashion entrepreneur. It requires a solid understanding of business principles and strategies that can help drive sales and grow a successful fashion business.

Speaking to a group of journalists during a press conference, the founder and chief executive officer of Mykmary Fashion House, Micheal Onyemah, said “in today’s fashion industry, to sustain a fashion business over time, it is necessary to have a steady stream of customers. This necessitates a focus on brand development, cultivating loyal customers, and consistent marketing and selling of your services and products. Sewing is a valuable skill, but it is not enough to make a profitable business. The ability to market and sell products and services is what generates revenue and builds a sustainable business. There is a need for fashion business owners to be empowered with tools and the know-how to improve their businesses’ sales, increase revenue and help their businesses get off to a flying start. Our goal is to ensure that fashion business owners can automate their sales and multiply business profits, which in turn enables them to run a business that can fund their desired lifestyle.

“This is where Michael Onyemah, a fashion business advocate, comes in. For the past three years, Michael has been organizing fashion shows and award ceremonies, where he has interacted with numerous fashion entrepreneurs. He has discovered that while many of these entrepreneurs are skilled at designing and creating beautiful garments, they often lack the necessary business acumen to succeed in the industry.

To bridge this gap, Michael has decided to start an online fashion business school called Mykmary Fashion Business School. Through the fashion business school, he aims to empower fashion entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills they need to run successful fashion businesses. He believes that by equipping these entrepreneurs with business skills, they can turn their passion into a profitable venture.

The school offers a wide range of courses that meets the pain point of fashion business owners which includes generating high-quality leads, brand positioning, Content creation strategies, building business system and structure, business branding, and planning among others.

The courses are designed to provide fashion entrepreneurs with practical skills that they can apply to their businesses. The school also offers mentorship programs, where students can interact with experienced fashion entrepreneurs who can guide them on their entrepreneurial journey.

Michael’s dedication to the fashion industry has not gone unnoticed. His efforts have been recognized by the industry, and he has received numerous awards for his contributions. His work has been featured in several national and international publications, and he has been invited to speak at various fashion events.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, Michael’s passion for powering fashion entrepreneurs remains unwavering. Through Mykmary Fashion Business School, he hopes to inspire a new generation of fashion entrepreneurs who not only have the passion and creativity but also the business skills to succeed.

Michael Onyemah is a true champion of the fashion industry. His dedication to empowering fashion entrepreneurs through Mykmary Fashion Business School is a testament to his commitment to the industry. With his passion, expertise, and dedication, he is transforming the fashion industry, one entrepreneur at a time.

Mykmary Fashion was created with the motive of promoting indigenous fashion brands and connecting them to the international market. And ever since then, they have been working to add value and interpret the African fashion business to the world at large.