My stubbornness got me into this mess, Lizzy Gold cries out

*Lizzy

By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful actress Lizzy Gold, who’s always smiling and flaunting her curves on social media was thrown off balance during the week, after she claimed that her housekeeper absconded with her 1000 euros which amounts to over N450,000. The actress took to her Instagram page to vent her frustration and anger over the action of her housekeeper, who’s identified as Success Lizzy Gold.

“Am so, so sad right now, my housekeeper stole my 1000 euro and ran away. Am so hurt, do we still have good people in this world ?,” the actress asked.

In another post, the actress blamed herself for her ordeal. “My stubbornness got me into this mess. Eighty percent of these people are not good, they just need strength to bite you”.

Though Lizzy said she had since informed the police to help track her housekeeper and possibly recover her stolen money, some social media critics, however, are wondering why the actress was so upset because 1000 euros.