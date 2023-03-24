My purported removal as APGA National Chairman a hoax – Oye

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Dr. Victor Oye, has described news of his purported removal from office based on a none existent Supreme Court judgement as a hoax.

Oye said this while addressing newsmen, in Abuja, on Friday.

He explained that publications in the news media claiming that the apex court allegedly affirmed “one Edozie Njoku as APGA chairman was untrue and misleading.

Oye said, “It is absolutely expedient that, we as a responsible and responsive political party, set the records straight on the effect of the purported ruling delivered by the apex Court today.

“It must be stated at this juncture that the claim that the Supreme Court delivered any judgement today 24/3/2023 affecting the leadership of APGA is nothing short of a baseless and unfounded falsehood which must be roundly condemned and retracted by various media platforms that have shared the unfortunate news.

“What transpired at the Supreme Court is clearly verifiable and will imminently be borne out by the Certified true copy of the ruling of the Supreme Court delivered by His Lordship, Hon. Justice Mohammad Lawal Garba.

“The application which the Supreme Court heard on the 20th of February, 2023 and brought by Edozie Njoku was merely to correct a typographical error contained in the lead judgment delivered by His Lordship Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili (rtd) on the 14th of October, 2021.

The party further said, “Ir will be recalled that following a fraudulently contrived judgment which purportedly affirmed the factional National Convention of APGA allegedly held in Owerri, Imo State, Dr. Victor Oye approached the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, as an interested party, to have the said perverse judgment set aside.

“Consequent upon the grant of his application for joiner, the Court of Appeal, Kano in a unanimous judgment delivered on 10th of August, 2021 allowed the appeal of Victor Oye and set aside the judgment of the Jigawa High Court.”

The APGA National Chairman appealed to members of the public to discountenance news reports purporting that he has been removed from office.