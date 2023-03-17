My Police invitation politically motivated —Nani

…accuses Ibori of threatening to keep him out of circulation

By Paul Olayemi

Barely 24 hours before the gubernatorial election in Delta State, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and Coordinator of the People Democratic Party, PDP Campaign team in Delta Central, Chief (Barr) John Obukohwo Nani, has said that the recent invitation by the police and other prominent mobilizers of the PDP in the local government was politically motivated.

Nani who made the assertion yesterday in his country home in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state while speaking on the recent invitation by the police also said the former State governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori once threatened to keep him out of circulation till after the election.

"I don't know the political tension, this is Jesse, and everywhere is calm, before now I have got it on good record and promise from the former governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori that he will keep me out of circulation that I cannot do the election, I am the coordinator of the PDP Campaign Organisation in Ethiope West Local Government Area, apart from that people are calling me that I should beware that there are hired assassins sent to kill me.

” I want to let the IG know that the invitation is politically motivated and he should call his men to order, there is no violence anywhere, people are calm and ready to go to the polls come tomorrow. Those who invited me are those who wants to keep me from circulation “

He said he was not the only one invited “scores of PDP leaders who are mobilizers and leaders have also been invited including the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, who he said, is a woman.

“I have written to them that I will be coming to see them after election on Tuesday to let me know the crime I have committed. I want the world to know that if anything happens to me, Chief James Ibori and Omo-Agege should be held responsibly”

On Thursday, letters of invitation from the police inviting some political leaders either to come to the Asaba Headquarters of the police or go to the Area Command office nearest to them had doted the internet, the letters dated 16th March, 2023, with the title “police invitation letter, Re-case of political tension’ had stated that the police was investigating a case through a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of police, zone 5 in Benin.