My music is an Inspirational, traditional gospel – Ebi Fyneface

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ayibaebi Olozulu, professionally known as Ebi Fyneface, has shared what her kind of music entails. The renowned gospel music leader and goodwill ambassador describes her kind of music as an inspirational, traditional gospel,sometimes infused with local dialects.

” My music is an Inspirational traditional gospel themed music with motivation for my lyrics keyed from studying, praying and meditation. I compose the songs with a Niger Delta dialect fusion which draws the attention to my roots and how much it influences my kind of music.”

Ebi has bagged numerous awards for her success as a musician, which include the African Women Hall of Fame award, Orator Leadership Award, FOGMMON award, Young Outstanding Leader award at Kingdom Ministers Network INT’L K- MNI and many more.

With several albums to her credit, she is set for audio and video projects, outreaches and live recording concerts this second quarter of 2023.

Fyneface obtained her BSC in Public Administration from the University of Abuja, Nigeria and she is a proud mother of two lovely kids. Her journey into the music world has seen her grow her brand into an international phenomenon, venturing into different lines for her ministry, including Mount Olives Fellowship International, Mount Olives Evangelical Magazine, Ebi Fyneface Foundation and Dzion Sisters Hood.

She is also an author, speaker, beautician, humanitarian and was the Treasurer of FOGMMON an International body of (Gospel Music Ministers Of Nigeria) Abuja chapter (2014 – 2016).

Recently, she was in the USA for a tour and had the privilege of blessing God’s people at RCCG, Glory House ColleyVille, Dallas Texas, Living Faith Church Arlington Grand Prairie, Dallas Texas, and Threshold Ministries Int, Richardson, Dallas Texas