My marriage breakup was my worst social media experience – Olaide Oyedeji

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Olaide Oyedeji has been trending on social media lately for a number of reasons. While her second butt surgery made a great impression, it was her marriage breakup that remains indelible in the mind of the actress, even though she said she wouldn’t speak about it in a recent chat with Potpourri, when asked to share the details of the breakup.

“My marriage breakup was my worst social media experience,” she stated.

“ I guess it was because I didn’t say my part of the story and everyone was crucifying me,calling me names and all but it didn’t affect me because it’s my life and I can choose not to talk about my breakup . When the time is right I will speak and you will be the first to know,” she added.

The popular Yoruba actress, in the heat of the episode, took to social media with a video reacting to the bullying she has been enduring for leaving her marriage. She revealed that some people left the comment section with insults and curses.

Oyedeji, who appears to have moved on, toldPotpourri that acting is her life as she has sacrificed so much to be where she is.

“ I have slept inside the location bus many times as well as on the floor of hotel rooms just to pursue my dream. I have been insulted many times and the worst things have been said to me. Someone even told me I was never going to make it because I wasn’t good looking enough. I have had to accept a lot of trash because of my passion for this profession,” she said.

Olaide Oyedeji made her mark in the industry as a movie producer when she produced the movie titled “Darasen”. She has since produced many movies like Igara, Asorosoboto, Omoge IG, Sebi Mini, Omo Germany and Ilekun Ola among others.