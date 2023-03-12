Murder of Councilor: It’s handiwork of opposition parties – APC Chair

… police should arrest, prosecute those behind his death – Ohaozara Chair

..his death was caused by APC’s internal squabble – PDP alleges

By Peter Okutu

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Sunday blamed the opposition political parties for the gruesome murder of the Councilor of Achara Ward 2, in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area, Hon Ogbonnaya Ugwu, in the State

Sources in Okposi community, who spoke to Journalists, on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums accosted Ugwu around the Court Area Junction in the community and killed him, on Saturday night.

The source further hinted that the deceased was returning from his popular Pub (drinking joint), known as Angle 90 when he was killed by his assailants at about 10p.m on Saturday.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, the APC Chairman who stated that the opposition were busy mobilizing thugs to cause mayhem in the March 18, 2023 general election, called on security agencies to apprehend those behind the dastardly act.

“The opposition political parties are busy mobilizing thugs because they are not on ground. What do they intend to achieve by killing him? He struggled with the bullet given to him. They followed him in his vehicle and killed him because they want to be Governor.

“People don’t make kings but power comes from God. The neighborhood vigilante arrested some criminal elements and brought them here; they are between the ages of 25 and 22 years. Who sent them? They were paid N4,000 to kill.

“I want to tell the IGP, INEC, and DSS, that some of these candidates, from what they have committed deserve to be disqualified.

“He was followed to where he went to get medical attention but was killed and burnt in his vehicle. The police should look into the activities of the opposition. I call on the new CP to investigate what happened and find out the killers of the Councilor in Okposi. Let the opposition know that it is not the number of those you kill that make you Governor.”

At press conference, Chairman of Ohaozara Council, Hon. Chononso Consider, described Ugwu’s death as one too many, saying he fell to the cold hands of unknown killers.

According to him, the Commander of the Ebonyi Neighborhood Watch in the area, Dickson Solomon, was equally attacked few days ago, calling on security agencies to swing into action to arrest and prosecute those behind the killings in the land.

He said, “We know Hon Ogbonnaya Ugwu (Spaco) to be easy going, soft spoken and accommodating as he barely would be associated with any form of violence. These traits of his makes it more painful to know he was gruesomely murdered by unknown faces.

“I condemn in its entirety the murder of my dependable Councilor and will deploy every legitimate means to unravel the hands behind this mayhem in my Local Government and ensure they are brought to book.

“No form of contest of any sort or nature is worth the blood of innocent citizen of our land. Our land forbids it and that has been the protective sage for our people right from the ancient times.

“We are also aware of the attack on the Commander of Neighborhood Watch, Mr Dickson Solomon on same Saturday last week wherein rains of bullets were thrown at him and God rescued him as he tells his ordeals.

“We also heard of the ugly incident that happened a night before the Presidential Election at same Court Area (Okposi) wherein another known supporter of APC was gunned down.

“One would be left to conclude that the targets are APC supporters in the local government and I reaffirm my stand that the blood of our people should stop being used for politicking, as those in opposition should take heed to this.

“On that note, I call for calm and tranquility as the Law Enforcement Agents have been deployed to ensure that the perpetrators are unraveled and brought to book.”

Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Sunday debunked the claim that it was behind the killing of the late Councilor from Okposi.

“PDP has no hand in such dastardly act. The victim was killed following matters arising from APC internal squabble. We know nothing about it as a Party. We are focused and committed to giving Ebonyians a new Ebonyi State.”