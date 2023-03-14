Murder of Councilor: Council boss, others protest against gunmen activities

By Peter Okutu

Following the gruesome murder of the Councilor representing Achara ward, in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Hon Ogbonnaya Ugwu, (Spaco), by unknown gunmen on Saturday night, the Council boss of the affected LGA, Hon Consider Aja Chinonso, yesterday led other stakeholders to protest against the activities of gunmen and the killing of the Councilor in the Area.

Those in company of the Executive Chairman of Ohaozara LGA, were Ohaozara youths, Councilors, Development Centre, DC Coordinators, Ward Chairmen among others as they went to different locations, condemning the killing of the late Councilor, Hon, Ugwu Ogbonnaya ( Spaco)

The protesters, were seen in a peaceful manner as they marched through Court Area roundabout and some major streets of Mgbom, Mebiowa, Ameluagu, Eke junction and okposi Echara, while they prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

According to them, the purpose of the protest was for total rejection of the heinous activities of gunmen in Okposi land and a wake up call for the security operatives to ensure that the perpetrators of the barbaric act were brought to justice.

Addressing the protesters, the Chairman of Ohaozara LGA, registered his displeasure over the killing of his Councillor, who he described as decent, respectful, free minded and a lover of humanity.

“As Ohaozara people, we need peace, unity to counter the evil intentions of those who desire a society soaked with blood. We need peace in the land.

“The people’s patience is overstretched and we do not need this heinous crimes again in our society.”

Following the appeal made by the Council boss, the people left the scene of the protest in agreement, never to allow further killings in Ohaozara LGA.