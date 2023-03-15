Morocco raises joint bid with Spain, Portugal to host 2030 World Cup

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Morocco says they have joined European nations, Spain and Portugal in a three-way bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

This was announced by Morocco at Tuesday’s Fifa Congress and it is not clear what will happen to Ukraine– who had initially joined the European nations’ joint bid in October 2022.

However, it has been widely reported there were concerns due to the ongoing war and governance issues at the Ukraine Football Association after the country was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have also submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Morocco missed out to South Africa in the race to host the 2010 World Cup as the first ever African nation and also lost to a joint bid by the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico in the race to host the 2026 World Cup.

The 2030 bid is the nation’s sixth bid to host the FIFA World Cup after a record five unsuccessful attempts in 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2026.

The African nation has decided to try once again by joining forces with European nations, Portugal and Spain.

“I would like to announce that the Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup,” Morocco’s King Mohammed VI said in a letter read by the country’s minister of sport Chakib Benmoussa in Kigali, where Fifa is hosting its 73rd congress.

“This joint bid, which is unprecedented in football history, will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds.

“It will also bring out the best in all of us – in effect a combination of genius, creativity, experience and means.

At the 2022 World Cup, Morocco caused a great surprise as they became the first ever African nation to qualify for the semi-finals after defeating European giants, Portugal.

Their stellar run came to an end after losing to France in the last four before being beaten by Croatia in the third-place play-off.