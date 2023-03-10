More troubles for Doguwa as Kano govt vows to arraign lawmaker

Alhassan Ado Doguwa

By Bashir Bello, KANO

More troubles for the Majority Leader, House of Representatives and member representing Doguwa Tudun-Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa as the Kano State government vows to arraign him before a court of law.

The government decision was coming on the heels of public outcry that greeted the lawmaker’s bail.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Abdullahi Lawan who dropped the hint while briefing newsmen on the development, said the matter is not over insisting that Doguwa has a case to answer.

Recall that Doguwa was arraigned by the Kano State Commissioner of Police before Senior Magistrate court presided over by Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur Yola on five count charges and was remanded at the Goron-Dutse prison facility.

The lawmaker through his counsel, Bar. Nuraini Jimoh SAN filed an exparte application on fundamental right before the Federal High Court and was granted bail of N500 million.

The State Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Lawan however said it is set to proper arraign the lawmaker before the state High Court.

According to him, “Though granting bail pending trial is not in anyway the end of the case, sincerely speaking, ministry of justice was not aware of the bail application by the defendant, we were not served because it was an exparte application.

“The police supplied the ministry with the case diary last week Wednesday for the next line of action. We have studied the case diary very well and you know, we don’t need to rush, considering the nature of the charge against the defendant, this is capital offence, for us to give legal advise and prepare a charge, we need to study it very well.

“We have perused the case diary and I already instructed the case file be transmitted to the police yesterday, Thursday with our observations and legal advise, so that we can properly charge and arraign the defendant at state high court with offences he alleged to have been committed, on behalf of the state government”.

When asked if there is any interest somewhere or he is facing intense pressure over the case, the Kano Attorney General, Lawan said if there is interest in the first place, the defendant will not go to prison.

He denied the insinuations going around on social media and some quarters that in his capacity of Kano Attorney General will file nolle presequi in favour of the defendant, describing the rumour as politics.

According to him, the rumour doesn’t make sense for him to terminate the charge against the defendant.

He pointed out that the case was investigated by police in a very short time and brought to the ministry for legal advice.

He insisted that the ministry will not close its eyes because it was investigated for a very short time and proceeded without acceding to proper procedure.

“We need more information and we have informed the police, there are certain things that ought not to have been said in the media, because it may jeopardize our case,” Bar. Lawan however stated.