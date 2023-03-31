More love, less ego as Wizkid urges fans to listen to Davido’s ‘Timeless’

Grammy-award winner, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has demonstrated his album title ‘More Love, Less Ego’ in his gesture towards colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido who just released his new album, Timeless.

In a tweet on Friday, the Afrobeats star urged fans to listen to the album.

Y’all go listen to timeless by my brother @davido 🔥🔥🔥❤️🦅



https://t.co/Xz5o2GxXGo — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) March 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the much-awaited album, ‘Timeless’, on Friday amassed one million streams on Boomplay in just six hours after it was released on the streaming platform.

The album, as of the time this report was filed is also the No. 1 album on Nigeria’s Top Albums Chart, UK’s Top Albums Chart as well as in 17 other countries on Apple Music.

Davido announced the release of the 17-track album on his social media pages in the early hours of Friday.