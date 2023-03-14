Money Laundering: Court to rule on detained Reps member’s bail application

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Tuesday granted the Rivers State Government leave to take over the prosecution of Chinyere Igwe, the House of Representative member under trial for alleged money laundering.

Hon Igwe, member representing Port Harcourt Constituency II is alleged to have, on eve of the presidential election, been caught in illegal possession of four hundred and ninety-eight thousand US Dollars.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the Defense led by Barrister Rueben Wanogho had insisted on moving their bail application as the court agreed that the matter was ordinarily adjourned to that day for the bail application.

However, Rivers State Government, represented by C B Eke, Principal State Council in the Office of the Attorney General of Rivers, came up with an application to take over the prosecution of the matter, which application was granted by the court with Justice Stephen Day-Lop Pam presiding.

Justice Pam then reserved a ruling on that application and fixed a hearing for the substantive matter for 4 May just as the Suspect was asked to remain in the custody of the Nigerian Police.

Counsel to the Defendant, Wanogho noted that “We are satisfied that the court took the option of delivering a well-considered ruling and it is at the discretion of the court to take a decision one way or the other.