Mixed reactions as Nigerian entertainers react to Tinubu’s electoral victory

By Sylvester Kwentua

On March 1, 2023, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the APC, was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Nigeria’s President-Elect after he amassed 8,794,726 total votes across Nigeria’s 36 States and the FCT.

As expected, Bola Tinubu’s announcement as the president-elect of Nigeria generated reactions both in Nigeria and abroad. Nigerian celebrities, were also not left out in the reactions.

Here are some reactions to Tinubu emerging as Nigeria’s president-elect.

TG Omori: The reputable music director, in a response to the election results likened voters of the President-Elect to slaves who have refused to be freed.

“Chains were taken off your hands/feet and placed in your head. The slave master never changed his ways, he just changed his methods. Search your soul, and you will understand the problems are older than your fathers. Freedom is still on the line, the war isn’t won,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Fathia Williams: The Yoruba actress Fathia Williams didn’t waste time in expressing her excitement over Tinubu’s win.

In a social media post, she said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ‘The Jagaban, as you have promised to pay us back with good governance. I pray God will help you fulfil your promises and be the first best president Nigeria ever had.”

Zainab Balogun: Another actress who also expressed her displeasure with the outcome of the elections, is Zainab Balogun. She opines that the elections were stolen and undemocratic.

“A literal thief in the night….The Nigerian elections were stolen. Only a thief claims victory in darkness. INEC stands for nothing. There is nothing democratic about this whole thing.” Zainab said.

Seyi Law: The veteran comedian, Seyi, congratulated Tinubu on his win, but he also tendered his apology to fans he may have offended in the course of campaigning for Tinubu.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “I apologize to those offended by my support, and I seriously condemn all the violence across the country. I have mixed feelings not for my candidate’s winning, but your genuine angers. However, I pray Nigeria and Nigerians’ lives get better.”

Alex Unusual: BBNaija star Alex Unusual in a lengthy post on Instagram, believes that Nigeria did not decide, but APC and INEC did.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not my president and will never be, even if this doesn’t go to court.” She vowed.

Joke Silva: Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, in a post on social media, shared her excitement as she declared that “We live in a country where we’re able to vote.”

The veteran actress, who took to Instagram to congratulate Tinubu on his victory and to wish the nation good luck with the newly-elected president, said “Congratulations!!! Congratulations Nigeria. We live in a country where we’re able to vote. Despite the myriad of challenges we face, we have a new President. Love & good wishes to everyone & their families. May we reap the benefits of socio-economic growth, good governance, justice & peace (Madam Yemisi Kuti).”

Eniola Badmus: Beautiful screen goddess, Eniola, had been vocal and passionate about Tinubu even before the results were announced.

In her reaction to his victory, Eniola posted a picture of herself and Tinubu, while commenting “My father.”

Iyabo Ojo: The Nollywood actress who has been an avid supporter of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, has continued to show her support to him despite his loss.

Ojo shared a post on Instagram commending Obi and called him a great man.

In her words, “Stand & stand strongly Obedient whether INEC elects you President, or not, sir @peterobigregory you’re a great man. I’m so proud & so happy that I stood on the right path & I will forever stand on the right path.”

Desmond Elliott: Honourable Desmond, in a video posted on Instagrams, congratulated Tinubu on his win. The actor was seen jubilating as his party’s presidential candidate was declared the winner of the elections.

Adebayo Salami: Experienced thespian, Adebayo Salami, popularly known in the Nollywood industry as Oga Bello in an Instagram post, congratulated Tinubu and shared that he hopes that the president would bring ‘renewed hope’ to Nigeria.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains Nigeria’s 16th president until the opposing parties can provide irrefutable evidence that there was any form of malpractice during the elections.