By Ishola Balogun

The Convener of Pro-Nigeria Group and Managing Director, Confederated Facilitators Limited (CFL) Group, Mr. Lai Omotola, has said the conspiracy theories against Lagos is the handiwork of mischief makers who are plotting using those he described as minnows to derail the development path of the state.

Omotola charged Lagosians and those who mean well for the state to stand up against the plot and in order to save it from mischief makers and save the giant development strides in Lagos.

Addressing select journalists at his headquarters, Maryland, Lagos weekend, Omoto said there is no state in Nigeria that can beat Lagos in all areas of development indices and should not be a tool of experiment by minnows.

“Since 1999 when we commenced our democratic journey, we have had four governors elected to lead us. From Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Babatunde Raji Fashola and Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and presently Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu”.

From one election cycle to another, the position to the seat of governor has been competitive and on all occasions the progressives has always come out victorious.

“In the recently concluded presidential elections, the result did not turn out as expected and a careful study of the indices have shown mistakes on our part and those mistakes are being corrected.’’

Omotola said that now that the gubernatorial and state assembly elections are coming up, the electorate must ensure that they vote in the best candidate, saying the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. BabajideSanwo-Olu has demonstrated capacity.

He said: “We have realised concerted efforts by mischief makers to derail the development path of Lagos state. They have provided minnows as alternatives to progressive government.

“They are asking for a change of government not rooted in any genuine facts. For the avoidance of doubts under the leadership of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos is working and is working very well. There is no state in Nigeria that can beat Lagos in all areas of development indices.

“Lagos is where entrepreneurs thrive, where entertainment has been shot to the global state. This is Lagos with the capacity to carry your dreams, no matter how big, there is space for everyone. It is the London and Dubai of Nigeria, come and see the wonders of Lagos, from our towers to iconic infrastructure, Lagos leads on all indices.

“The reason for this success is because the leadership has grown organically which means, every government has been an insider and has been part of the developmental blueprint, never have we elected an outsider.

“Therefore, if anyone is to lead this centre of excellence we should interrogate the person’s experience and expertise in both public and private sector. What have you been able to do for yourself and state? What is the balance sheet of the company you have led? What projects have you executed that we can see? Has your competence and capacity be tested?

“In Lagos today, we have moved from constructing bridges that carry vehicles and trucks to now constructing elevated tracks. These are the ones carrying trains. No state in Nigeria has been able to achieve this feat. The sate that is home to the biggest refinery in Africa. No state no matter endowed with oil has been able to accommodate the biggest petro-chemical refinery.

“ There is no state, no matter how large the sea may be that has a deep sea port commissioned by and if not for the delay or political reason, Lagos would have built the biggest airport in Africa, but there work in progress. Lagos is also home to the highest towers in Africa, today we have moved from 30-storey to 35-storey building and moving to 40-storey, an architectural masterpiece chasing Dubai. You can also take a tour to where you have the new-Lagos where you have lots of developmental strides.