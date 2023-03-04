Middle East Energy 2023 set to drive Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals

Middle East and Africa’s biggest energy event, Middle East Energy, will take place from 7th to 9th March 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center, UAE.

In August 2022, the Federal Government of Nigeria through its Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, launched the nation’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) which established the country’s strategy to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The announcement was made after a declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari at the COP26 summit, highlighting Nigeria’s commitment to lead in just and equitable climate action, with a specific focus on reducing the generation of emissions across the energy sector.

This plan is not unique to Nigeria as there is currently a global drive to reduce the dependence on fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption, to more renewable energy sources like wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower, and bioenergy. This shift is especially important to Nigeria due to the urgent need for bold actions to limit the impacts of climate change.

With the Energy Transition Plan (ETP), the government aims to achieve five key objectives including: Bringing modern energy services to the full population.

Managing the expected long-term job loss in the oil sector due to the reduced global fossil-fuel demand.

Playing a leadership role for Africa by promoting a fair, inclusive, and equitable energy transition in Africa that will include gas as a “transitionary fuel”.

Streamlining existing and new government-related energy transition initiatives. Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and driving economic growth.

The key to transformative growth and the achievement of Nigeria’s energy transition plan lies in collaborative efforts between all agents in the industry who altogether redefine the dynamics of energy production and consumption.

The platform guiding energy transition conversations.

Middle East Energy, the leading energy industry event in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region will be making its anticipated return to Dubai World Trade Centre on the 7th – 9th of March 2023 to guide energy transition conversations across the globe.

Organized by Informa Markets, the leading global exhibitions organizer, the event is set to provide an exceptional networking platform for government representatives, manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, energy sector professionals, project financiers, and regulators amongst others.

With over 900 exhibiting companies representing 57 countries and a 20,000+ global audience, it offers a collective platform for energy professionals and stakeholders, to explore the latest technological advancements within the industry and participate in leading conversations to enable advancement for the sector.

Participants will explore insights on the future of alternative energy solutions that will help in delivering more efficient and effective power systems. One of such will be the scheduled panel session to discuss the unique opportunity presented to Nigeria to merge economic development and climate action priorities.

Speakers on the panel include Engr. Abubakar Ali-Dapshima, Director, Renewable & Rural Power Access Department, Federal Ministry of Power; Ahmad Salihijo, CEO, Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria; Olakunle Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Tetracore Group; Sule Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Executive Board, West African Power Pool and the Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria; and Sowunmi Olabode, Senior Legislative Aid to the Senate President, National Assembly of Nigeria. In addition to this, the Strategic Conference will also address energy transition goals across other African countries including Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Zambia, etc.

Other conferences at the event will include a CEO Roundtable, a Technical Seminar, and the Intersolar Conference which will bring together global policymakers, utilities, developers, financiers, and technology leaders across three days to create the blueprint for a successful energy transition across the Middle East and Africa.

Middle East Energy Exhibition and Conference brings together the highest level of decision-makers and international partners to connect and discover innovative products and solutions that can deliver cleaner energy and supply sustainable power. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, between the 7th – 9th of March 2023.