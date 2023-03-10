Micking wins Engine Oil of the Year award



By Theodore Opara

HISTORY was made in the Nigerian motor oil sector, February 9, 2023, when Micking Engine Oil, beat all known motor oils in the country to clinch the Engine Oil of the Year award at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which was attended by stakeholders in the nation’s auto industry, was the biggest event to kick-start the year. To many industry players, the emergence of Micking Engine Oil didn’t come as a surprise, having penetrated most automotive workshops as the preferred engine oil. But to many who were yet to test the quality of the oil, the honour by the Nigeria Auto Journalists was an endorsement for the product range, which covers all grades of engine oil needed by both petrol and diesel engines.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Managing Director of Golden Stone Investments Limited, distributors of Micking engine oil in Nigeria, Mr. Andy Offor, listed the qualities of the engine oil that made it the leading lubricant not only in Nigeria but also in South Korea, where the oil is rated as the best. He said that Micking gives up to 10,000 mileages before changing, extends the service interval as well as engine life, and drains the engine. The oil also improves protection against sludge and harmful deposits. Apart from guaranteeing easy engine starting, and excellent high – and low temperature performance. it has remarkable anti-wear and anti-oxidation properties.

He said that as a result of its quality, Micking has a very large customer base, including Dangote Automobiles, Briscoe Motors, Mandilas, Automedics, Clusco Motors, Kewalram, GIG Motors, and Mercedes-Benz. Others include ABC Transport, Ineh-Mic Motors, Izuchuckwu Motors, German Motors, and other corporate companies. “Micking’s exploit is all over the world because it covers all engine oil needs for any vehicle brand. From OW20 to 5W30, 5W20, 10W40, 20W50, etc Micking has it all and is the best too,” he added.

The elated managing director stated that winning the award was just the beginning of what the product was about to do in Nigeria. He advised motorists and auto companies that were yet to test the product to do so and give their engines the oil they have been waiting for. “We have done our comparable analysis, and I can confidently tell you that Micking product stands out, and no company in the country has the kind of wide range like Micking. Many have confessed to the quality, as it has solved smoking due to sludge, drying of oil in their engines, among others. It should be recalled that Micking is the first Korean oil maker to win a NAJA award since its inception,” he noted.