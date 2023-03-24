Messi reaches 800 career goals with Panama free-kick

Lionel Messi has reached a new milestone, scoring his 800th career goal off a free kick against Panama.

The World Champions, Argentina, were in action for the first time since their triumph in Qatar 2022 in the early hours of Friday against Panama.

Coach Lionel Scaloni put out the same line-up that started against France in the FIFA World Cup final, and captain Lionel Messi was on target again to reach a new career landmark.

After a drab first half, the Argentine broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when Leandro Paredes found Thiago Almeida who tucked in the ball neatly.

The ‘Lionel Messi’s moment’ then came late in the game off a free-kick which he curled in magnificently to the top right corner.

The PSG star’s strike against Panama was his 800th career goal in his legendary career after scoring his 799th against Nantes in the Ligue 1.