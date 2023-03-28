Messi honoured with statue at CONMEBOL museum

World Cup legend, Lionel Messi has been presented with a statue at the CONMEBOL museum which is standing next to statues of late football legends Diego Maradona and Pele.

Since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he has been hailed wherever he sets foot with one of the recent being the Argentine Football Association renaming the training center after him.

The South American museum bestowed Messi with his own statue to celebrate the record he has set and how much of a phenomenon player he is.

Messi remarked on the waxwork: “I had never dreamed or thought about this. My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional soccer player, and to do what I always loved in this life.

“I had a very long road, many decisions, and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory.

“I think that is the most important thing, to fight for your dreams, that everything is possible and to enjoy the game, which is the most beautiful thing there is,” he added.

The multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner posted a picture of him with his statue on his official Instagram account, appreciating the CONMEBOL museum in the caption.