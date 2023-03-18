Mercy Chinwo serenades Togolese fans with night of praises

Mercy-Chinwo

By Benjamin Njoku

Fans of Nigerian gospel music sensation, Mercy Chinwo thronged the Omnisport Stadium, Lome, Togo last weekend for the highly anticipated “Grand Excess Love” concert.’

The award-winning singer and songwriter who promised a night of praise and an atmosphere of worship mesmerized an already enthralled audience as they lifted their hands in rapturous praise, while Chinwo brought down God’s presence with her popular worship songs.

The two-day concert, held last weekend in Lome, was filled with high-energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions as she led a lineup of gospel ministers from several African nations in delivering a heartwarming performance that moved the audience to tears.

Fondly called “Minister Mercy”, the Grand Excess Love Concert was a night to remember and will go down in history as a huge success.

