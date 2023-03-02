Meet Oluwatosin Oludare: The woman making an impact in filmmaking

Oluwatosin Oludare is a TV and Film Producer with a decade of professional experience producing for television and film.

With her verse experience in producing; Oluwatosin produced Seasons 1 – 4 of My Flatmates for Africa Magic and two seasons of the most popular family comedy series, The Johnsons, which also airs on all Africa Magic platforms. Both shows have since been dubbed into local Nigerian languages.

As part of her remarkable magic touch; in 2014, Oluwatosin successfully managed the production of Hotel Majestic, a 260-episodic drama series that was commissioned by Africa Magic and the first made-in-Nigeria telenovela to premiere in the country.

Outside of her work in television, she produced season 1 of Rumour Has It, a web series for NdaniTV, a lifestyle web-based channel owned by GTBank.

As a Supervising Producer, she produced Aso Eegun, a Multichoice Talent Factory feature film for the Showmax platform.

Her latest film project, Interstate is currently in post-production and scheduled for release in 2023.

Oluwatosin holds a master’s degree in Marketing & Communications from ESEI Business School, Barcelona and is an alumna of the New York Film Academy (NYFA), Los Angeles, California.